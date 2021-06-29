Letter: Ron Campbell, Leesburg

Editor: On June 30 at 11:30 a.m. a new bus shelter will be dedicated in the Town of Leesburg on the corner of Edwards Ferry Road and Heritage Way NE.

I am not sure when the last bus shelter was dedicated but in 2011 when I first met Ann Robinson, she invited me to speak before the Town Council to advocate for adding bus shelters and was meeting with resistance from the Town Council members—some of whom are still on the council today.

Ann Robinson was a dedicated public servant and friend who passed away in 2016, right before I was elected to serve on the Leesburg Town Council. I have fought every year in her memory since 2016 to get new bus shelters built in Leesburg. This one new bus shelter that will be dedicated on Wednesday is a result of funding from Loudoun County and many hours of advocating for the least economically empowered in our community.The work and legacy of Ann Robinson is far from over and celebrating one new bus shelter is not a victory. There are over 63 bus stops in Leesburg and only 13 bus shelters. Bus Shelters are a human necessity when the wind, sun and rain cause the most harm and protection is most critical.

The Town of Leesburg has no bus shelter master plan or funding strategy except for asking for funds from the county government. Imagine if only one shelter is added every four years, it would take over 196 years before we had a shelter for every stop. Addressing the regional bus system is another issue.

I just wanted to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to Ann Robinson for her work to serve our community and in her honor and memory I ask that her name be placed on this bus shelter.

Ron Campbell, Leesburg