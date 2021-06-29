StoneSprings Adding Ambulatory Surgery Center

Construction has begun on an ambulatory surgery center affiliated with StoneSprings Hospital Center near Aldie to provide outpatient care for orthopedic patients.

The $6.8 million center is jointly owned by 16 physician partners andconstruction is expected to be complete bythe fall.

The surgery center is being built on the site of StoneSprings Hospital’s former freestanding emergencyroomat 24570 Medical Drive.The 18,630-square-foot facility will provide surgical services for general orthopedics, total joint replacement, and spinal procedures.

“We are proud to invest in our community, which continues to grow at a phenomenal rate,”StoneSprings Hospital Center CEO Nathan Vooys stated.