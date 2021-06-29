Worries, Divides Remain on Rt. 15 Plans

A virtual public meeting June 23 on the county’s plans for Rt. 15 north of Leesburg showed the divides that remain among people living nearby.

The county has begun work amending the Countywide Transportation Plan on Rt. 15 between Montresor Road north and the Point of Rocks bridge. It is the latest in ongoing work on the road. The county in 2018 approved a comprehensive plan amendment covering Rt. 15 from Leesburg to Montresor, upgrading plans for the road from a two-lane, local access, undivided rural road to a four-lane median, divided road.

The new proposed plan would see shoulders and a shared-use path added to Rt. 15 between the bridge to Chestnut Hill Lane; a median, shoulders and path added between Chestnut Hill Lane to the village of Lucketts; and a four-lane, median-divided road with shoulders and a path between Lucketts and Montresor. The county also is planning on a bypass around the Lucketts core along with traffic calming and streetscaping measures in the village and roundabouts at Montresor and Spinks Ferry Road, with New Valley Church Road being realigned to connect to the Spinks Ferry roundabout.

Those plans got very different reactions from those participating in the virtual meeting last week—ranging from individuals asking for less or even adding toll plazas to Rt. 15, to people asking for a road that looks more like a highway. And some argued county planners have not done enough to gather public input.

“There’s low-income communities in that area which you seem like you are not planning to engage,” Martha Polkey said.

“It certainly seems that there is a theme this evening about more involvement with the village of Lucketts,” said Gem Bingol of the Piedmont Environmental Council. “The idea of a comprehensive look at the land use and transportation issues is really critical, and it hasn’t really been done.”

She warned widening the road could invite unwanted development, as well as impacts to Lucketts businesses.

But County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), who was in attendance, pointed to the long process of meetings on Rt. 15 so far.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say or correct to say that there hasn’t been just huge amounts of public involvement,” she said.

For now, Randall said, it appears that Rt. 15 will remain one of the few ways to cross the Potomac River, and Maryland officials have historically shown little interest in widening the road on their side of the river. Randall said she has gone to Maryland to meet with officials four times to ask about studying a new bridge, “and it has been a consistent and incredibly loud no.”

And, she said, although there have been possible indications of changing attitudes on that among some Maryland residents and chambers of commerce, “if that change is real, it has not reached the elected officials in Maryland.”

“What the chair has heard from Maryland officials is consistent with what others of us have heard: Maryland is so far not budging in its opposition to another river crossing and there has been no advocacy from Maryland’s local officials to widen or replace the Point of Rocks bridge,” agreed Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), who also attended.

More information on the ongoing comprehensive plan amendment is atloudoun.gov/route15CPAM.