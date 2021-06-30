Century Ride Cyclists Welcomed to Lovettsville Town Office

Planning is underway for the 38thannual Reston Century bicycle ride, to be held Aug. 22.

Typically, cyclists passing through Lovettsville stop at the community center for breaks and refreshments. However, that’s not an option this year during construction of the new building. Last week, the Town Council approved the use of Town Office for that rest stop.

The event is open to 1,200 cyclists following routes of 33, 60, 80 or 100 miles, largely on Loudoun’s scenic rural roads. Lovettsville is at the 56thmile on the large circuit.

Organizers said only about 400 riders take the long route and they would be coming through town in small groups during the day, rather than all at once.

In addition to allowing use of the Town Office property, the council plans to use the event as an opportunity to promote bicycle safety.