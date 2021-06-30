Council Dedicates Leesburg’s Newest Bus Shelter

Just in time for the summer heat, local residents will have protection from the elements while waiting for transportation in northeast Leesburg.

This morning, members of the Leesburg Town Council dedicated the town’s newest bus shelter near the intersection of Edwards Ferry Road and Heritage Way NE. Located near the county Department of Family Services’ Shenandoah building and the former Walmart shopping center, the new shelter, equipped with solar lighting, arrives in one of the town’s most highly pedestrian-trafficked areas.

The project further involved the construction of a sidewalk along the north side of Edwards Ferry between Heritage Way and the Shenandoah building. New signs were also installed town-wide for the 105 Loudoun Transit bus stops that fall within town limits.

The total cost of the project, including the new signs, was $129,745. The town was assisted with $37,151 in Community Development Block Grant funding from Loudoun County in accelerating the project in the town’s Capital Improvements Program, said project manager Anne Geiger.

Two more bus shelters are forthcoming in the town’s northeast quadrant, on Fort Evans Road.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com