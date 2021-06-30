Fire Officials Offer Fireworks Safety Tips, 2021 Fireworks Schedule

With COVID-19 restrictions across the region being lifted, many Fourth of July fireworks displays are back on the calendar and Loudoun County’s Combined Fire and Rescue System is encouraging residents to attend professionally coordinated fireworks shows instead of using consumer fireworks.

According to the fire department, fireworks cause thousands of serious injuries every year that send adults and children to the emergency room, according. The department offered a number of safety tips ahead of the Fourth of July.

The department discouraged using illegal fireworks—which in Virginia includes any consumer firework that rises into the air, explodes, travels on the ground or emits projectiles. Possessing those fireworks is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The department also warned residents not to use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol, not to light them indoors, and not to allow young children to play with them. They also warned against lighting fireworks off in your hand—the most part of the body most often injured by fireworks—and against pointing or throwing fireworks at anyone. Also, don’t try to re-light a dud or malfunctioning firework.

The department urged residents to soak spent fireworks in water for several hours before discarding them into a fire-proof container away from the home, and to keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case of fire.

They also reminded residents that fireworks can disrupted sleeping neighbors, scare pets, and be traumatic for veterans, and encouraged residents to be considerate neighbors.

The department has compiled a list of upcoming shows, permissible fireworks, and approved retail stands at Loudoun.gov/fireworks.