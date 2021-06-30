Martha Jane Mitchell, 1943-2021

Martha Jane Mitchell, 78, departed this life on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA.

Martha was born to the late Norman and Louise Mitchell on May 18, 1943. Martha attended Carver Elementary in Purcellville, VA and graduated from George Mason High School. She also attended Lehman College in the Bronx, NY. She retired from the Metropolitan Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger brother, Howard.

Martha is survived by her son, Christian Mitchell (Alexandra), grandchildren, Justin and Jaelyn Mitchell; sisters, Claudia Windsor and Carolyn Robinson; brother, Kevin Mitchell; seven nephews, nine nieces and a host of great nieces and nephews.

Martha was loved by so many and will be forever missed.

Viewing and visitation was held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 250 W. Virginia Avenue, Hamilton, VA 20158. Followed by interment at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Harmony Church Road, Hamilton, VA 20158.

