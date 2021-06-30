Wexton Announces 5K Constituent Cases Closed

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) announced June 28 that her office has closed 5,143 constituent cases since taking office in January 2019, and returned $7,587,152 in savings to constituents in Virginia’s 10th District.

Wexton’s office also has created a new digital Privacy Release Form available via wexton.house.govto help simplify the constituent service request process.

“One of the most direct ways I can have an impact on the lives of the Virginians I serve in Congress is through the constituent services that my team and I provide,”Wexton stated. “I’m proud of the work that we’ve done to return money owed to constituents from the government, assist individuals in navigating the federal agencies, and improve access to critical relief programs during COVID for those in need. My office will always be here as a resource, and I encourage anyone in Virginia-10 who is facing challenges with federal agencies to reach out to us. If we can’t help you directly, we’ll do our best to put you in touch with someone who can.”

Those services may include things like chasing down benefits owed by the federal government or navigating requests or issues with federal agencies. According to Wexton’s office, that has been particularly true during the COVID-19 pandemic. The office closed 4,137 cases since March 2020, such as helping secure tax returns and stimulus payments and helping people stuck abroad during travel restrictions.