2 Sterling Men Charged in Fatal Shooting in Fairfax

Two Sterling men have been charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting that happened May 7 in the Chantilly Shopping Center, Fairfax County Police announced Thursday.

According to the report FCPD detectives determined a related shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the same location prior to the fatal shooting of Brian Constanza Campos. No one was injured in that incident, which was not immediately reported to police.

On May 8, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Wilson Navarro Escobar, 29, of Sterling, for unrelated charges and found him to be in possession of a firearm. Fairfax County detectives were notified of the arrest and of the weapon that was recovered. He has remained in custody.

On May 13, Rigoberto Rodriguez Hernandez, 43, of Sterling, was arrested for the shooting that occurred at 1 a.m. on the night Constanza Campos’ death. Rodriguez Hernandez was charged with malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in a public place and brandishing a firearm. Rodriguez Hernandez has remained held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center since his arrest .

Detectives identified a connection between the two suspects and through additional interviews and investigative methods and say both men were responsible for the fatal shooting of Constanza Campos.