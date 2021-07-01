Douglass Community Center to Relocate During Renovation

Douglass Community Center programs in Leesburg will be temporarily relocated during renovations of the Douglass School.

Renovation of the school, which houses the community center and the Loudoun County Public Schools Alternative Education program, is scheduled to begin this summer and finish in late 2022.

The community center’s exterior features including the pavilion, playground and Douglass Dunes will close July 12 and remain closed for the renovation.

Starting July 16, the community center will be located at 705-H E. Market St. in Leesburg until the renovation concludes. An indoor version of the Douglass Dunes sand play area will open at the new location at a later date. Phone numbers will remain the same

Announcements will be posted to facebook.com/douglasscommunitycenter.

The center is offering limited summer camp programs at Leesburg Elementary School through mid-August. For more information, call 703-771-5913. For information about the renovation project, go to lcps.org.