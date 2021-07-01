George F. Martel, 1935-2021

George F. Martel died peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia.

He was born on June 5, 1935, in Baltimore, MD.

A graduate of Patterson Park High School in June 1953 he then served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 2 years. After graduation from the Commercial Radio Institute in Baltimore, he briefly worked for IBM and WBAL. Most of his life was spent as a computer technician and assistant systems engineer at the Federal Aviation Agency where he retired after 39 years of service.

In 1961 he married the former Dorothy Baer and they moved to Middleburg, VA in 1965.



While living in Virginia he was active in the Loudoun County Jaycees serving as president and being awarded a life membership. George volunteered for 27 years with the Middleburg Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad serving as an EMT. His most memorable call was bringing Elizabeth Taylor home from the hospital and carrying her up to her bedroom. He was an active member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees Chapter 180 and served as treasurer of Post 295 of the American Legion. George was also a member of the Mid-Atlantic Germanic Society.



George loved classical music, attending concerts, doing genealogy on his family, feeding the birds and after retiring he liked to read. He also liked to travel around the U.S. and visited all states except Hawaii, and also visited Mexico and Canada. He also spent time transporting friends and neighbors when they needed it, and helping people whenever he could. He was a worker at the Ladies Board Rummage Sale for many years and also enjoyed the bargains he found there.



George was predeceased by his parents George W. Martel and Edith Smith Martel, also sister Dorothy V. Hibbard and brother William W. Martel. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Dorothy M. Martel, sister Joan L. Schmitt, brother Kenneth S. Martel and many devoted nieces, nephews, and friends.



A memorial service was held at Royston Funeral Home, 106 E. Washington St in Middleburg on Friday, June 25 at 12 noon with visitation at 11 a.m.

Contributions in George’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 W. Market St. Leesburg, VA 20176 or the American Legion Post 295, P.O. Box 4, Middleburg, VA. 20118.