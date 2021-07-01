Letter: Charlene Banks, Center for Spiritual Living Leesburg

Editor: Loudoun County public schools begin each day with the Pledge of Allegiance. It is a sacred reminder that our country was created to be “indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Recently, the Loudoun County School Board has been challenged for its commitment to provide an equitable education to all. We, the members of The Center for Spiritual Living Leesburg support the efforts of the School Board to create a safe and nurturing environment for all students. We commend the School Board’s courageous work on racial equity and the rights of transgender students.

There is a new American story that is emerging.It is a commitment to compassion, inclusivity, justice, equity, healing, and the rediscovery of the Golden Rule. Students have a human right not to be bullied, intimidated, or threatened due to their race, religion, socioeconomic status, or preferred gender. Our public schools hold a sacred trust to be inclusive and to treat everyone equitably.

We encourage the School Board to continue their meritorious work, so all our children experience a place where liberty and justice for all are a commitment —not just empty words.

Charlene Banks, Community Director, Center for Spiritual Living Leesburg