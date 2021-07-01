Lovettsville American Legion to Honor Hometown Heroes

Lovettsville residents can expect to see some new banners flying on town light posts this fall.

American Legion Post 1836 last week secured the Town Council’s approval of its request to display hometown heroes banners throughout town. The national program features photos of local military veterans and first responders.

The post will purchase the banners, but will rely on the town to hang and store them. This year, the plans are to display the banners after Oktoberfest. Going forward, the post would like the banners to be displayed from Memorial Day through Patriots’ Day.

Emergency Ordinances Repealed

The town government will return to normal operations following the formal repeal last week of two ordinances that provided for special authorizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Town Council and other town boards and committees will return to in-person meetings, town leaders said they want to explore options for members of the public to continue to be able to participate virtually in town activities if they wish. Mayor Nate Fontaine said it was an issue the Virginia Municipal League was working through.