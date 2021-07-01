Stone Bridge Teacher Honored for Service in Community

William Wilkin, a beloved Stone Bridge history teacher and advisor of the school’s Key Club, was honored by the Capitol District of Kiwanis this week for his guidance over the program and service in the community.

Wilkin, who retired this year after 18 years as a Stone Bridge teacher, oversaw the Key Club for 16 years. He was given the Dale Larsen Outstanding Key Club Faculty Advisor award “for his dedication and commitment to excellence,” said a club representative.

Club co-presidents Lydia and Maggie Wallis praised Wilkin for his dedication, generosity, and leadership of students.

The club excelled under his leadership, repeatedly collecting the most money for the Salvation Army out of all other organizations in Loudoun.

“Mr. Wilkin leads by example and has modeled this leadership value for many students. The students who have worked with Mr. Wilkin have memories to last a lifetime,” Stone Bridge Principal Timothy Flynn said.