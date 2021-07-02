Community Foundation Awards $26K in Scholarships

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has awarded $26,400 in scholarships from a variety of funds to six students.

Each year, the Community Foundation offers scholarship opportunities from funds established by local donors. Each scholarship fund supports a different area of focus as created and envisioned by the donor.

“Our team and board of directors takes tremendous pride in stewarding the scholarship funds that help these students further their education—especially given the hardships and uncertainties the past year presented,” President and CEO Amy Owen said.

Nardin Zaki, a graduate of Stone Bridge High School attending Northern Virginia Community College, was awarded a $5,000 Gavin Rupp “I Promise” Scholarship, established to support students pursuing a career in the health sciences field with an interest in pediatric oncology.

Katherine Hick, a graduate of Woodgrove High School attending Northern Virginia Community College, was awarded a $1,400 scholarship from the Blair and Mike Pirrello Vocational Scholarship, which supports people pursuing trade careers through vocational training.

Erica Dobies, a graduate of Loudoun County High School attending James Madison University, was awarded a $5,000 Henry Stowers Loudoun County High School Scholarship, established to support graduates of Loudoun County High School pursuing higher education.

Zohayr Naveed, a graduate of Loudoun County High School who will study biochemistry and linguistics at the University of Virginia to, was awarded $5,000 from the Henry Stowers Loudoun County High School Scholarship Fund.

Kayla Ballve, a graduate of Loudoun County High School who plans to major in communication studies and sociology at Virginia Tech, was awarded $5,000 from the Henry Stowers Loudoun County High School Scholarship Fund.

And Danning Bisaga, a graduate of Loudoun County High School, will major in psychology and cognitive science at the University of. Bisaga was also awarded $5,000 from the Henry Stowers Loudoun County High School Scholarship Fund.

The Community Foundation publishes its available scholarship opportunities and application each year in early spring. To learn more about those scholarships, go to communityfoundationlf.org/students.