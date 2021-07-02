Leesburg Airport Receives ARPA, CARES Funds

Uncle Sam has sent some federal funding to help Leesburg’s municipal airport.

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (D-VA) announced today that Leesburg Executive Airport had received a grant of $166,666 to restore 46,000 square feet of its existing south terminal apron.

The funding was awarded via the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $2 million in ARPA funding was earmarked for six of Virginia’s airports.

“We are glad to see these federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan being put to good use. This funding will enable the Commonwealth’s airports to continue supporting travelers and encourage economic opportunities for the surrounding regions,” the senators said in a joint statement.

It’s not the only federal help Leesburg airport has received recently. At its June 22 meeting, the Town Council approved a supplemental budget appropriation of $69,000 that was awarded to the airport through the FAA’s CARES Act Airport Grant Program. The allocation will go to cover approximately $40,000 for the replacement of terminal furniture and $29,000 towards partial reimbursement for enhanced airport facility custodial services completed in the previous fiscal year.



