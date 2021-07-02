Middleburg’s Meals Tax Collections Rebounding

Town Manager Danny Davis last week gave the Town Council some good post-pandemic news: Middleburg is seeing a strong recovery in its meals tax revenue.

Collections reached $107,000 in May. While that is still lagging behind 2019 levels by 7%, it represents a huge increase over 2020.

Mayor Bridge Littleton noted while that was welcome news, the town’s restaurants and other businesses still need community support as they try to recover from COVID-related losses.