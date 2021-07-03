LCSO Will Conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint on the Fourth

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a security checkpoint this evening beginning shortly after 10 p.m.

“The checkpoints are designed to discourage impaired driving and we are asking drivers to make the smart choice, don’t drink and drive,” Sheriff Mike Chapman stated.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports that the Fourth of July is the deadliest day of the year for drivers. The holiday falling on a weekend is an added challenge for law enforcement.

Volunteers from the Loudoun Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving will assist with the checkpoint.