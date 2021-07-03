Murder Charge Filed in Fatal Round Hill Stabbing

A Round Hill man has been charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death that occurred Saturday morning at a home in the Stoneleigh neighborhood.

The incident was reported at aStoneleigh Drive homearound 10 a.m. July 3. The victim, an adult female, was found dead at the home.

The suspect, Stone L. Colburn, 23, was found and detained at the scene. He also was charged with unlawfully, stab, cut, wound in the commission of felony. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident was isolated to the home and there was no threat to the community.

The Fairfax County Police Department and the Virginia State Police assisted with the investigation.