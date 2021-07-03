Sheriff’s Office Investigating Round Hill Homicide

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a home in the Stoneleigh neighborhood in the Round Hill area.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Drive around 10 a.m. July 3 for a reported stabbing. The Sheriff’s Office says the incident appears isolated to the home and there is no indication of any threat to the community.

Residents in the area can expect an increased law enforcement presence as the investigation continues. The Sheriff’s Office has said more details will be released as they become available.