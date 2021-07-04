Photo Gallery: Leesburg Independence Day Parade

Leesburg got its July 4th celebration off to a rousing start with a community parade down King Street this morning. The event began with a performance by The American Originals, and continued with a stream of entries by community organizations and businesses, waving and smiling pageant winners, scout troops, youth sports teams, and more than a few politicians. This year’s Patriot Cup winner was the Bubble Bug, a popular fixture in the parade since 2017. Festivities continue Sunday evening at Ida Lee Park with family activities, a concert, and one of the region’s largest fireworks displays.

