After a long summer 2020 without the Tarara Summer Concert Series, the series returned on Saturday, July 3rd with perennial favorites and ’80s cover band The Reflex. Thousands of people showed up despite some brief rainfall to dance away the night to ’80s music.

The concert series continues every Saturday evening through September. Next weekend, the Tarara stage will host So Fetch!, a 2000s cover band. Learn more at TararaConcerts.com.

















JR Russell, vocalist for 80s cover band Reflex, performs onstage at the Tarara Summer Concert Series on Saturday, June 3, 2021. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]