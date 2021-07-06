Riverside Boys Lacrosse Crowned State Champions, Girls Fall Short in Title Game

The Riverside Rams boys’ varsity lacrosse team won the 5A State Championship after toppling Douglas Freeman 22-9 in the title game in Leesburg last week. Carter Ash, senior forward and Naval Academy commit, notched nine goals for the Rams. Ash was named the Virginia High School League All-Region 5A Player of the Year. Rams Head Coach Nick Worek took home VHSL Coach of the Year honors. The Rams also won state titles in 2017 and 2019.

The Riverside girls’ varsity lacrosse team also had a successful campaign, finishing the regular season undefeated and going on to win the regional tournament. The Rams fell to Douglas Freeman in the state final game, 16-14. Junior Lydia Oldknow was named the VHSL All-Region Player of the Year, while head coach Kristin Ash earned Coach of the Year honors.