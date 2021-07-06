Sept. 8 Hearing Set in Round Hill Murder Case

A Round Hill man has been charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death that occurred Saturday morning at a home in the Stoneleigh neighborhood.

The incident was reported at aStoneleigh Drive homearound 10 a.m. July 3. The victim, Natalie Crow, a 24-year-old mother of a 9-month-old daughter, was found dead near the home’s driveway.

The suspect, Stone L. Colburn, 23, was found at the scene and detained. He also is charged with unlawfully, stab, cut, wound in the commission of felony.

Crow was Colburn’s brother’s girlfriend and lived at the home with the family. Colburn also has been identified as theskateboarder who was struck by a tractor-traileron Rt. 7 near the neighborhood in January and has been linked to a2017 stabbing in Westford, VT.

Colburn was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Stone L. Colburn

During an arraignment hearing Tuesday morning, Colburn appeared through a video feed from the jail. He said he was not employed and was appointed representation from the Public Defender Office by District Court Judge Lorrie Sinclair Taylor.

During the brief proceeding, Colburn asked to be released from jail. Several times, he said, “I did not do it.”

“Ma’am, can I be released today? Because I did not do this,” he said to Taylor.

He could petition for a bond hearing later this week.

A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 8. During that proceeding, a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury and then possibly to Circuit Court for trial.