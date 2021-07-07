Leesburg Student to Take National Stage Tomorrow Night

AshritaGandhari, a 14 year-old Leesburg student, will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship tomorrow evening in Orlando, FL.

The rising ninth grader won a bid to the final round of the competition after dominating in the virtual semifinals, spelling “quondam,” “cataplexy,” and “asterixis.”

Gadhari competed in the national bees in 2017, 2018, and 2019, but has never made it to the finals.

She will compete against 10 of the best spellers in the nation. The winner will take home the Scripps Cup and over $50,000 in cash prizes.

The Scipps National Spelling Bee Finals will air tomorrow, July 8, at 8p.m. on ESPN2.