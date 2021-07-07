Loudoun Student IDs Could Equal Free Bus Passes

Loudoun County staff members will examine a proposal by Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) to allow Loudoun County Public Schools students to use their student IDs as free bus passes.

Supervisors voted 8-0-1 on July 6, Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent, to study letting public schools students ride free on Loudoun Transit fixed-route buses, including commuter buses, Metro Connection buses and local buses. A one-way trip on the commuter bus into Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon or Washington, DC costs $10 with a SmarTrip card or $11 cash. Metro Connection bus trips range from $1 to $2, and local bus service is $1 per trip.

County staff members will present supervisors with a report on the idea’s fiscal impact and options for putting it into practice.

“This will hopefully promote use of public transportation by our youth, and maybe alleviate some financial impacts of trying to use public transportation around the county,” Briskman said.

Learn more about public transit in Loudoun atLoudoun.gov/transit.