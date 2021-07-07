Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Plans Expansion at Lucia Farm

The Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Board of Directorsis asking for community help to match its recent seed donation of $200,000 to support the organization’s purchase ofLucia Farm near Lovettsville.

LTR is theonly Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship-accredited center in Loudoun Countyand was Virginia’s first therapeutic riding center. By moving to Lucia Farm from its current location at Morven Park, the nonprofit expects to provide an additional 99 days of equine-assisted services to serve adults and children, helping them thrive by becoming stronger, more resilient, and independent.

“Despite the great—and growing—need for our services, Loudoun Therapeutic Riding has a waiting list of 35 adults and children,” said Susan Koehler, LTR executive director. “At Lucia Farm, our ability to serve more people will increase instantly. For example, more stalls and more flexibility give us an additional 99 days each year to change the lives of individuals living with disabilities.

“We have been honored and extremely grateful to Morven Park and the Westmoreland Davis Memorial Foundation for their support for the past 26 years. It has allowed us to keep operating costs down while enjoying a location in a premier equestrian center,” Koehler said. “Unfortunately, this location doesn’t allow us to expand to meet the current demand for services. We will greatly miss Morven Park, but need to do all we can to serve those in our county who could benefit greatly from equine-assisted services.”

Lucia Farm, along Berlin Turnpike, is a25-acre equestrian farm with an indoor arena, an attached center stall barn with 17 stalls and four overflow stalls for a total of 21 stalls, and a lighted outdoor arena. Other amenities include 10 paddocks with seven run-in sheds.

Board Chairman Reggie Howard said, “At Lucia Farm, Loudoun Therapeutic Riding not only can grow to meet the community need for equestrian-assisted services, but also lower overall costs in the long run. The programming possibilities are endless, but making this move successfully will require community support. We hope those in Loudoun County who understand the dire need for therapeutic services—particularly in light of increased mental health issues related to the pandemic—will meet the board challenge to support this move.

Learn more and donate at ltrf.org.