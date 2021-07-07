Merle Frederick Mayner, 103, of Frederick, Maryland passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.

Born April 29, 1918 in Sheldahl, IA, to the late Edgar Eldon and Esther Christina (nee Sandberg) Mayner, he was the beloved husband of the late Ruth Elizabeth (nee Dowden) Mayner. He was preceded in death by his brother Edgar Warren Mayner and sisters Mary Joy Harriet Mayner Double and Louise Gertrude Mayner Knight.

He grew up in Iowa and worked as a photographer for the Des Moines Register and Look Magazine in his 20’s. He came to DC for a job with the government, but arrived on December 7, 1941, the day of the Pearl Harbor attack. He was drafted into the Navy September 1943 during World War II and stationed at Bainbridge, MD, as a photographer. He was honorably discharged February 1946.

He went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers as a purchasing agent. Using his GI bill he obtained a commercial pilot’s license. During this time he became a father of two children from his first marriage. In 1961 he transferred to the Federal Aviation Agency, purchasing aircraft for the government which included the Boeing 727. He married Ruth Dowden on July 15, 1961 and enjoyed 57 years with her until her death in 2018. He made many friends in his 15 years at the Homewood retirement facility.

Merle is survived by his son Ronald Mayner (Gail) and Karen Huggans, grandchildren Carie Lynn Mayner Dinneen (Chris), Julie Anne Mayner Bergel (Stephan), Troy William Mayner (Merrie), Sean Kelly Huggans (Shawn) and Jamie Lee Huggans (Annie), 11 great-grandchildren, his sister Lola Marie Herbold and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for family and friends will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Homewood Foundation, 7407 Willow Rd. Frederick, MD 21702.

Services arranged with Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com