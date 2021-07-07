Purcellville Wastewater Staffers Win Awards

Three members of the town’s Wastewater Treatment staff were recently recognized for their work and dedication during the Virginia Rural Water Association’s 32nd Annual conference.

Adam Bailey received the Wastewater Rookie of the Year award for his enthusiasm for learning and developing as an operator.

Jason Chapman received the System Operator Specialist of the Year award for showing exemplary knowledge encompassing process control and for his willingness and passion for training new employees.

Kristen Muller received the Lab Technician of the Year award for her exceptional critical thinking skills and her attention to detail.