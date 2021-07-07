United Airlines Pledges Major Jobs Expansion in Region

United Airlines has announced plans to expand its Washington, DC. region workforce by up to 3,000 by 2026. Most of those positions are expected to land at United’s hub at Dulles Airport.

“This is United playing to our strengths. The location of our U.S. hubs means we’re uniquely positioned to focus on premium products, business travel and global flying like no other U.S. airline,” United Airlines EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said in a statement. “We’ll deliver a better, more consistent experience, with more features for more customers, faster than ever.”

United estimates that every new direct airline job results in about two additional indirect jobs like aircraft manufacturers, airport management and airport retail.

In recent months, United has announced new, nonstop, capital-to-capital service from Dulles to Athens, Frankfurt, and Accra, the capital city of Ghana. A return to 220 daily departures from Dulles is approximately 80% of United’s capacity from July 2019.

United also announced plans to purchase 150 sustainable electric ground service vehicles for Dulles, part of a $100 million investment in a new baggage system at the airport. This fall, United will open its Polaris Lounge at Dulles, a $41 million space to service premium travelers.