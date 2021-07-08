Bear Chase Brewing Writes Checks to Fire, Rescue Squads

By Claire Theriot

On Saturday morning, Bear Chase Brewing Company presented checks to both Blue Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad and John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad of Clarke County.

Bear Chase Brewing is in Bluemont, just across the county line in Loudoun, with views of the valley below.

When the Bear Chase had just opened in 2017, Harold Rohde, then-president of Enders Fire Department, recalled getting to know Blue Ridge Fire Department’s assistant chief, Chris Grubbs, and then-chief, Jacob White.

They discussed the idea of a “Firefighter Appreciation Day” with Stephen Macoff, Bear Chase’s chief operating officer, where they would bring up their fire trucks and equipment and brew beer with the Bear Chase Brewery. The brewery would then donate the funds raised to the fire departments.

“It has been a great way that Bear Chase has helped put money back into the Clark Fire Rescue System especially with COVID,” Rohde said. The brewery has now donated $17,620 from the program.

This is the third year of the fundraiser, which helps the departments pay for apparatus. The next Firefighter Appreciation Day is scheduled for Oct. 2.

In addition to raising money for the fire department, Bear Chase Brewing also raises funds for Habitat for Humanity.

Claire Theriot is an intern at Loudoun Now.