Candidate Deadline Set for Purcellville Special Election

Purcellville residents considering a run to fill a Town Council vacancy have until Aug. 13 to qualify for November’s ballot.

The Nov. 2 special election will fill the seat held by Ted Greenly, who resigned May 31 because he was moving out of town.

After interviewing five residents who applied to be considered, the Town Council in Juneopted not to make a temporary appointmentto the position.

The winner of November’s special election will finish Greenly’s term, which expires June 30, 2022. The seat also will be on the ballot in the May 2022 election for a new four-year term starting July 1, 2022.

Candidates wishing to run for the seat will be required to file a certificate of candidate qualification, a declaration of candidacy, petitions with the signatures of at least 125 town voters, a statement of economic interests, a statement of organization, and campaign finance reports. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 13.

Typically for town elections, voters would cast ballots at one location. However, during general elections, like the Nov. 2 election for state offices, the town voters are divided in two precincts. Approximately 2,731 town voters are in Precinct 301 and cast ballots at Emerick Elementary School. Another 3,776 are in Precinct 310 and vote at Mountain View Elementary School.

To avoid confusion, the Town Council is proposing that voters in the special election be permitted to cast ballots at their assigned precinct. A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 27 to hear input on that request.