Elsa Could Bring Loudoun Severe Storms

As Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the East Coast, the edges of the storm could bring severe storms with scattered damaging wind gusts and flooding, the National Weather Service has warned.

A severe storm with locally damaging wind gusts is possible this afternoon and evening, according to the weather service, as the storm continues its track over the regino.

Elsa was the the first hurricane of the 2021 storm season, moving through the Caribbean Sea causing damage and killing people. As the storm approached Cuba and Florida from it was downgraded to a tropical storm, killing a person in Florida and injuring people on a military base in Georgia.