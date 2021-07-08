Loudoun To Wind Down Mass Vaccination Site

The COVID-19 vaccination operation at the Dulles Town Center will shut down next month as demand wanes and vaccines have become more available at doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

According to the latest Health Department update provided to the Board of Supervisors, approximately 76.4% of Loudoun adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.0% of adults are fully vaccinated. Also, more than 40,500 teens age 12-17 have received at least one dose since the vaccines were approved for younger individuals. That’s 60% of that age group.

Following the widespread vaccinations, the average number of new daily cases has fallen to four and the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 1.1%.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed considerably. On June 26, only 469 individuals received vaccine at the department’s vaccine sites, compared to 4,437 doses on April 30 and 1,184 on May 28, according to the report. The Health Department has administered nearly 300,000 doses since the vaccines became available.

The county’s lease for the mass vaccination space, the former Nordstorm store at the mall, expires in September. Because of the slowing demand, most of the vaccine received in the county now is being redistributed to medical offices, pharmacies, and urgent care centers, according to the department. While the mall operation is expected to continue until the end of August, other mass vaccination centers in other areas of the commonwealth began closing in May and June.

Information on other vaccination opportunities is available on the county government’s website, loudoun.gov/covid19, which includes a search tool for vaccination appointments at pharmacies and other locations, in addition to a schedule for local community vaccination events being held throughout the summer.