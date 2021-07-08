Pederson Joins Basic First

Tanya Pederson has joined the staff at Basics First Chiropractic in the Village at Leesburg.

She graduated from Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Bloomington, MN, where she earned her doctor of chiropractic degree and a bachelor’s degree in human biology. She began practicing in Northern Virginia in 1998.In 2005, she attended Potomac Massage Training Institute and added certified massage therapist to her credentials.

Pederson grew up in Minnesota and moved to Virginia in 1998. In her free time, she enjoys travel, kayaking, hiking, and spending time with her two daughters.

“Our mission has always been to provide our community with the best healthcare we can offer.Even through the pandemic our practice has continued to grow rapidly with patient referrals,” owner Susmita Paul said. “Adding Dr. Pederson to our team will be instrumental in helping our growing patient base.”

Basics First Chiropractic, located at 1509 Dodona Terrace, Suite 100, is a full-service chiropractic clinic with other services ranging from massage therapy to electrical muscle stimulation; from posture assessment, to laser therapy as well as a wide-range of classes including a natural solution class highlighting the benefits and use of essential oils.

Learn more at basicsfirstchiropractic.com.