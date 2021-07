Rt. 15 business southbound just outside Leesburg town limits will close Friday, July 9 at 9 a.m. after a sinkhole was discovered just off the road shoulder.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes while it is repaired and detour drivers onto the Rt. 15 Bypass. No estimate of how long that will last was immediately available.

The southbound lane of Rt. 15 Business just outside Leesburg town limits will close after a sinkhole was discovered near the road shoulder. [VDOT Northern Virginia]