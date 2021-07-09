Acosta Promoted, Wins JMU Alum Award

The Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has announced that Nicole Acosta is the recipient of the 2021 R. Ann Meyers Alumni Award from the James Madison University Departmentof Social Work, and has been also been promoted to Vice President of Grants and Nonprofit Programs.

Acosta was honored with the award, which recognizes significant achievements in the careers of their alumni, earlier this spring.

“I am honored by this recognition,” Acosta stated. “The education I received at the James Madison University Department of Social Work gave me a solid foundation to bean effective advocate for change in my community. I am proud to be a JMU Alumni.”

And as vice president, Acosta manages the Community Foundation’s grantmaking processes, develops and facilitates nonprofit programs and capacity-building trainings, and helps implement the organization’s leadership work in the community.

Acosta formerly served as executive director of the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, then after a stint as the countywide domestic violence coordinator for Fairfax County’s Office for Women and Domestic and Sexual Violence Services returned to Loudoun nonprofits as the Community Foundation’s nonprofit programs and grants director in 2018.

“Nicole has been an invaluable member of our team for 3 years,” said Community Foundation President and CEO Amy Owen. “Her expertise and hard work has been essential to our growth and development. Duringthe pandemic she made it possible for our programs to not just continue but to thrive.”