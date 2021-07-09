Last Day to Adopt at Waterford Animal Shelter

Friday, July 9 is the last day to adopt a pet and fees are waivedFriday, July 9 as Loudoun County Animal Services prepares for the move to its new facility in Leesburg.

Adoptions will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Get the process started by filling out a form at loudoun.gov/538/Pet-Adoption-Events.

After the event is over, the Waterford facility will be closed to the public as Animal Services begins their move to the new facility in Leesburg. From July 10 to July 17, the department will be open only for emergency services. Humane law enforcement services will be available as usual.

Then from July 18 to July 29, Animal Services will begin offering services at the new facility by appointment only. All services, including adoptions, surrenders, licensing and other in-shelter business, will require an appointment. Anyone who needs to make an appointment during this time can call 703-777-0406.

And on Friday, July 30 at 11 a.m., Animal Services will hold the ribbon cutting and grand opening of their new facility, and it will open for regular business. Adoption hours at the new facility will be every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular business hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new facility is at 42225 Adoption Drive, Leesburg 20175. Visiors to the new Loudoun County Animal Services facility must access the site from Sycolin Road in Leesburg. From Sycolin Road, drivers should enter on Crosstrail Boulevard, pass by Segra Field and Bolen Park to Kincaid Boulevard, and finally to Adoption Drive.

More information is at loudoun.gov/animals.