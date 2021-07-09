LCSO Makes Arrest in Connection with Rape of Minor, Looking for Other Victims

The Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged rape of a teenager on June 12 in the Sterling area and is asking other victims to contact investigators.

Eddeer Cruz Quinones, 23, of Manassas Park, is charged with two counts of rape, two couts of sodomy, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators found that Quinones presented himself as “Eddie Cruz” on social media, where he contacted his victim, offering to provide alcohol and marijuana for multiple teens.

According to the investigation, Quinones met up with the victim in the parking lot of a condominium complex, and forced her into his vehicle. Investigators believe there may have been other victims.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective L. Sayre at 703-777-1021, or to submit a tip through the Loudoun Sheriff app.

Eddeer Cruz Quinones