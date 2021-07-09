Letter: Tom Marshall, Leesburg

Editor: On June 22, I was there, sitting quietly waiting to give my input to the Loudoun County School Board in favor of Policy 8040, simply because I firmly believe that all of our students have the state-given right to an education without prejudice. In addition, I learned, as most interested parties should have known, that this protection was mandated by state law. The School Board was simply going through pro forma motions to update school board policies in order to be in line with the laws of Virginia.

The Loudoun “parents” reportedly want the School Board to listen to them and eight members were physically present and a ninth member was virtually present, electronically, making it a full house of listeners that were there to do just that—listen.The board even continued to listen as School Board members were personally vilified and threatened. They listened after some speakers insisted that the school system was teaching Critical Race Theory, after they have said on many occasions publicly that they do not have any curriculum based on CRT. It appears that these “parents” are themselves incapable of listening or learning.

Could this meeting have been infiltrated by agents with a particular agenda?The aggrieved “parents” even brought out a retired political hack to help them spew insults and these professed “parents.” as well, had professionally produced placards to wave along with American flags to hold upside down (insurrection-like) when a speaker acknowledged their support for trans-students and Policy 8040.What was really sad is that these unruly parents or stand-ins used their warped ideas of religion to exert divisiveness in our Loudoun community, to tear people apart from one another.

Faulty and extreme religious zeal has no role to play in the deliberations of the public’s School Board.Where is the love?It was painfully absent among so many in attendance June 22who wrapped themselves in the cloak of a religious dogma egged on by false prophets that thrive on exclusivity. Thank God, and I do believe in a loving God, for all those churches, synagogues and temples with families that actually practice their faith of love one another, kindness and who follow the Golden Rule, to treat others as you would treat yourself.

Due to a second round of outbursts, as was warned by the chairman, and witnessing the increased unruly and rancorous behavior in the audience, the board was forced to end public comment in the interest of safety.So much for public discourse in a divided society that my country, and now my county, has become.

Tom Marshall, Leesburg