Loudoun Chamber Named Finalist for National Chamber of The Year Award

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce has been named a finalist for the 2021 Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Based in Alexandria, the association is the Chamber industry’s leading professional association, representing more than 9,000 professionals at more than 1,600 chambers of commerce and economic development organizations.

The Chamber of the Year award is the most prestigious and competitive recognition presented annually by the association. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on community priorities such as education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life.

“This year’s finalists are among the most impactful organizations within the industry,” stated ACCE President and CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “Following a tumultuous year, these chambers emerged as community champions, providing catalytic leadership to address their region’s greatest challenges and opportunities for prosperity.”

Chamber of the Year winners will be announced on Tuesday, July 20, at ACCE’s Chamber Innovation Summit.

“We are so grateful to ACCE and our Chamber industry peers for selecting the Loudoun Chamber for this great honor,” said Loudoun Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard.“This recognition belongs to our Board of Directors, our members and staff, who have worked tirelessly to make Loudoun County a stronger, more equitable community. It is truly rewarding to see their hard work and community leadership recognized on a national level.”

Chambers of commerce compete for the award through a multi-stage process. To qualify, they must first meet thresholds in performance areas such as net revenue and assets, membership account retention, and membership dollar retention, as well as on ACCE’s Annual Operations Survey.

Qualifying chambers then complete written applications addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work, which are scored by peer chamber executives, determining the finalists. Winners are selected from among the finalists based on an interview before a panel of chamber professionals.