Loudoun Library Earns Honorable Mention for Library of the Year

The Loudoun County Public Library was one of two honorable mentions for the 2021 Library of the Year Award.

Established in 1992, the Library of the Year Award celebrates the library that most profoundly demonstrates service to the community, creativity and innovation. This year, judges also looked at how the library kept staff and patrons safe and engaged through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every library system in the U.S. and Canada is eligible to win.

LCPL was lauded for its response to the pandemic and its commitment to serving Loudoun’s most in-need populations. That has included making thousands of face shields and other personal protective equipment for first responders; being one of the first libraries to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic; outreach to senior citizens; expanding wi-fi access outside of libraries; virtual programming including tackling tough topics such as mental health, disabilities and race and ethnicity; and hosting ballot boxes.

“I’m deeply grateful to every member of our staff for their efforts over the past year,” stated Library Director Chang Liu. “They put aside their fears, came to work and never stopped searching for innovative ways to serve to the community.”

The awards are presented by Library Journal, a publication covering the library field founded in 18876, and Gale, a company providing libraries original and curated content and research tools.