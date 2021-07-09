Public Input Sought on Middleburg’s Town Hall Project

The Town of Middleburg will hold a second public outreach session on the new Town Hall project on Monday, July 12, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Middleburg Town Office.

This session will include a review of the history of the project; a presentation of the latest design plans, including sketches of some of the interior layouts; presentation of the exterior design approved by the town’s Historic District Review Committee; discussions of the public amenities and community benefits; an updated timeline of the project; and a question and answer session.

Town residents and business owners are encouraged to attend to learn about the plans. Those interested may also participate through Zoom.

Learn more at the town’s websitemiddleburgva.gov.