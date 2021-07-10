Addo Leaving Inova Loudoun; Carroll Tapped as Interim President

Inova Loudoun Hospital will soon have a new leader at the top.

Deborah Addo, who has served as the hospital’s CEO since 2017, has taken a position with Penn State Health System as its new executive vice president and chief operating officer. She leaves Inova’s employ this weekend, after seven years with the hospital system. Addo also previously served as CEO of Inova’s Mount Vernon Hospital for three years.

Addo’s tenure at Inova Loudoun came at a critical time for the hospital, one that included its years-long North Tower expansion project, not to mention the worst global pandemic in more than a century. Along the way, she and her 1,600-plus employees helped shepherd in new advances in healthcare, and earned the hospital more accolades.

“Deborah’s leadership was instrumental in the success of the Loudoun Rising fundraising campaign and the Inova Loudoun Hospital Master Plan expansion, which most recently included the hospital’s new North Tower. Under her leadership, Inova Loudoun also achieved Level III Trauma Designation and has been recognized as a Leapfrog A and CMS five-star hospital. Deborah been an incredible leader for Inova and we wish her much success in her new role,” stated Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova Health System.

Susan Carroll, president of Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, will serve as the interim president of Inova’s Western Region. In her career, Carroll has served in numerous leadership at Inova. She previously served as the acting president of Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, CEO of Inova Alexandria Hospital, and Chief Operating Officer of Inova Loudoun Hospital.