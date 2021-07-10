Aggreko to Establish Data Center Division Headquarters in Loudoun

Aggreko, which provides rental equipment to power, heat and cool data centers, will establish its Data Center Division’s North American headquarters in Leesburg, Loudoun’s Department of Economic Development announced.

The company is based in the UK. DED worked with global consultancy firm InterGlobix to land the headquarters operation.

“We are pleased to welcome Aggreko to the growing ecosystem of energy and infrastructure companies that call Loudoun home. As much as the data centers are important to the local and global economies, supporting companies like Aggreko are equally important to Loudoun’s future,” DED Executive Director Buddy Rizer said.

Aggrekoprovides temporary power through generators and energy storage during construction, maintenance, and upgrades as well as augmenting the grid when local power has not yet been delivered. The company provides climate control through chiller and air handler plants, ensuring that the building shells are a safe working environment and warranties are maintained, as well as during emergencies if on-site climate equipment fails. Aggreko also provides support equipment for all stages of commissioning, factory acceptance testing, and other customer needs.

Loudoun is home to both the largest and fastest-growing data center hub in the world, which includes 25 million square feet of operational data center space and another 4 million square feet in development. The market now has more than 2 gigawatts of critical load for data centers. Data centers directly or indirectly employ more than 13,000 people in Loudoun County, not including hospitality or construction jobs, according to the department.

“The choice to establish a presence in Loudoun was a natural one, as virtually all of our data center customers are present in the Data Center Alley,” Head of Aggreko’s North American Data Center Division Mike Clemson stated. “The opportunity for us to grow our data center business in Loudoun County is tremendous.”