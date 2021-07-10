Benbow Tapped to Lead Behavioral Services at StoneSprings Hospital Center

StoneSprings Hospital Center has named Cynthia Benbow as its executive director of Behavioral Services.

She will oversee the new Behavioral Health Inpatient Unit and Outpatient Clinic, which will treat people experiencing depression, anxiety, suicidal thinking, and behavioral health crises related to other mental health conditions. The clinic will have a staff of psychiatrists, social workers, nurses, mental health technicians, and licensed professional counselors.

For the past 20 years, Benbow has served as the director of clinical operations at Research Psychiatric Center in Kansas City, MO. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Workers in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She holds a master’s degree in social work and an MBA with an emphasis in healthcare administration.

The Behavioral Health Inpatient Unit and Outpatient Clinic, totaling 9,176 square feet, is under construction within existing space on the campus of the Aldie hospital. They are scheduled to open this fall.

“I’m thankful to join such a community-oriented team,” Benbow stated. “Having both a clinic and inpatient facilities dedicated to mental health gives us the resources needed to assess and treat patients while keeping them close to home and the support of family and friends.”

“Cynthia has a long history of working in the mental health field to develop inpatient and outpatient evidenced-based treatment services,” said Nathan Vooys, chief executive officer of StoneSprings Hospital. “Under her guidance, we will address a recognized need in our community for more accessible mental health services.”