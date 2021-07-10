Letter: Evan Parrott, Ashburn

Unless your community newspaper has signed up wholeheartedly to Critical Race Theory (CRT), I recommend you caution your staff about the word traps and euphemisms that CRT espouses.



Take, for example, the word “equity” used by Supervisor Briskman (“New Environmental Commission Committee Sets Goals,” Loudoun Now, Vol 6, No, 33, p.4) and in “This Week’s Question” (p.33). The word “equity” sounds innocent and non-threatening enough, but means something vastly different in CRT’s esoteric lexicon. A UCLA university law professor (Cheryl Harris)—in the name of “equity”—has proposed suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth and redistributing them. In this sense, “equity” is little more than reformulated Marxism—which, as you know, has been tried by brutal Marxist dictatorships from Russia to Cuba and North Korea. Did Supervisor Briskman merely stumble into this word trap or did she really mean something else? Why does the school division’s plan use the term “equity?”



“Antiracist” is another euphemism that fails to convey its insidious CRT meaning and is often used as a worthy goal. Another professor (Ibram X. Kendi) is even proposing the creation of a federal “Department of Antiracism” that would be independent of–not accountable to–the elected branches of government. Professor Kendi even goes so far as to espouse the overthrow of our free enterprise economy. He is quoted as saying that, “…to truly be antiracist, you also have to be anticapitalist…”



The CRT lawyers and academics are masters of euphemisms that hide a more sinister meaning hoping they slip into our casual daily conversation. We depend on you to be sensitive to these euphemisms and code words, and point out instances where they mask intentions that subvert our Constitution and attack our democracy.



Evan Parrott, Ashburn

