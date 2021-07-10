Loudoun Supervisors Back Hamilton Expansion Request

The Board of Supervisors on July 6 set in motion the work needed to allow the Town of Hamilton to bring an 8.2-acre parcel it owns inside the town limits.

The Town Council in May requested the boundary line adjustment to incorporate the land, which is next to the town’s wastewater treatment plant and located off Peach Tree Court at the northeastern boundary.

The boundary line adjustment process is intended as a non-adversarial annexation. It requires public hearings and approval by the Town Council and the Board of Supervisors and then an order by a Circuit Court judge.

The council had discussed holding its hearing July 12, but the required material will not be available in time to make that schedule. That hearing now is expected to be held Aug. 9.