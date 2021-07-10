TASTE Leesburg Looking for Food Vendors

A popular downtown Leesburg event returns this summer and is looking for business vendors to serve its hungry attendees.

Restaurants, food vendors, and food trucks are invited to submit an exhibitor application for TASTE Leesburg, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 14. The intent of the event is to emphasize food, products, or services and must encourage or facilitate the Town of Leesburg and what it has to offer its residents and guests.



The popular event debuted in August 2018, and thousands annually descended on downtown streets to sample beverages and cuisine from local establishments. TASTE was canceled last year in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vendors have until Thursday, July 15, to submit an application.



For more information about the event, visit go to leesburgva.gov/tasteleesburg, or call Ida Lee Park Recreation Center at 703-777-1368.