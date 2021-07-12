CareNow, American Airlines Team Up for COVID-19 Testing

CareNow, a nationwide urgent care provider that is part of HCA Healthcare, has teamed up with American Airlines to provide pre-flight COVID-19 testing to passengers traveling to 13 international destinations and Hawaii.

COVID-19 pre-travel testing is available for American Airlines passengers traveling to the following destinations: Aruba; Bogota, Colombia; Belize; Guatemala; Hawaii; London, England; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Nassau, Bahamas; Roatan, Honduras; San Salvador, El Salvador; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Santiago, Chile; St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; and Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The partnership provides COVID-19 testing to travelers at three CareNow clinics in the Northern Virginia area located at: 4995 Westone Plaza, in Chantilly; 3456 Historic Sully Way, in Chantilly; and 200 Potomac Run Plaza, in Sterling.

CareNow locations can administer either on-site rapid or PCR COVID-19 tests which are sent to area labs. Rapid test results are ready in less than 15 minutes. Travelers can visit one of the participating CareNow Northern Virginia locations for COVID-19 tests prior to their trip and ensure results can be delivered in time for their flight.

“Our goal is to provide convenient and quality healthcare options to our communities,” stated Dr. Malak Isaac, CareNow Northern Virginia market medical director. “We are proud to partner with American Airlines to offer efficient and reliable pre-flight COVID-19 testing. This is all part of our ongoing efforts to help ensure travelers are safe and healthy.”

Travelers may schedule an appointment by using Web Check-In® at CareNow.com and selecting one of three options: American Airlines Rapid Test (Hawaii), specifically for Hawaii passengers due to state-specific form requirements; American Airlines Rapid (International) – for approved destinations that allow a rapid COVID-19 test; or American Airlines PCR lab tests (International) – for approved destinations that require a laboratory PCR COVID-19 test.

After completing a rapid test, patients will receive a paper and electronic copy of their test results. Patients taking a PCR lab test will receive only an electronic copy of results. Travelers should provide proof of their test during airline check-in or via the VeriFLY app to comply with COVID-19 requirements.

More information on local COVID-19 requirements can be found at aa.com. For more information about COVID-19 testing and other CareNow services, go to CareNow.com.